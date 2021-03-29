Richard S. Kinney Sells 750 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $50,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,856.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Matson stock traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $65.98. The stock had a trading volume of 273,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.85 and a 200 day moving average of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.83 million. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

