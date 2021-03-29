Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

RPI.UN stock traded down C$0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting C$71.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,453. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$70.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$74.08. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a one year low of C$35.76 and a one year high of C$86.28. The stock has a market cap of C$805.42 million and a PE ratio of 16.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

