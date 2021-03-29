Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.71

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$40.71 and last traded at C$40.55, with a volume of 77553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.65.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.34%.

In related news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.90, for a total transaction of C$113,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$227,402.40.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

