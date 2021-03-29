Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.69 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Rio DeFi coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Rio DeFi has a total market capitalization of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rio DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00058946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00217591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.00 or 0.00939894 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00051264 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00078049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00029592 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rio DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rio DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.