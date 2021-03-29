Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Given a C$1.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) has been given a C$1.50 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.
CVE RIO traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,565. Rio2 has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$1.03. The company has a current ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 17.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$142.63 million and a P/E ratio of -12.76.
Rio2 Company Profile
