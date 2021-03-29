Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Given a C$1.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) has been given a C$1.50 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE RIO traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,565. Rio2 has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$1.03. The company has a current ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 17.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$142.63 million and a P/E ratio of -12.76.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals company in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile, as well as has five gold prospects in the north of Chile. The company was formerly known as Prospector Resources Corp.

