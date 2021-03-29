RioDeFi (RFUEL) Market Capitalization Tops $39.31 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RioDeFi has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $39.31 million and approximately $7.85 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00022452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00048686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.40 or 0.00621195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00066912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00026506 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 257,680,587 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

