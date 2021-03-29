Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Up 4.6%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shot up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.70 and last traded at $50.44. 253,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 31,273,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.
Several research firms have commented on RIOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.
The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.37 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88.
Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)
Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.
