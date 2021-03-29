Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Up 4.6%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shot up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.70 and last traded at $50.44. 253,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 31,273,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.

Several research firms have commented on RIOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.37 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,760,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 849.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 109,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,106,000 after purchasing an additional 407,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,920,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.