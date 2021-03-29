Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $266,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 24.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 45,905 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000.

In other news, Director John Wayne Hutchens purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $26,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RMM opened at $18.45 on Monday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

