Robecosam AG Acquires 70,000 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned 2.17% of Luxfer worth $9,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LXFR opened at $20.72 on Monday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.
In other Luxfer news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.
Luxfer Profile
Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.
