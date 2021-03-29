Robecosam AG Acquires 70,000 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned 2.17% of Luxfer worth $9,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXFR opened at $20.72 on Monday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.35 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other Luxfer news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

