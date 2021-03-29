Robecosam AG Boosts Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $2,002,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $2,539,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $1,472,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1,030.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PKG. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

PKG opened at $135.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $80.17 and a one year high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

