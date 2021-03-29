Robecosam AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Robecosam AG boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,480 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $2,355,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 532,372 shares of the software company’s stock worth $244,603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 47.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45,079 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $469.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.71 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $225.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.68.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.