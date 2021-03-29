Robecosam AG Buys 1,092 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.09% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 50,402 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $138.82 on Monday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.88 and a twelve month high of $150.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $165.67 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $112,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward F. Lang sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,331 shares of company stock valued at $613,666 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

