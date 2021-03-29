Robecosam AG Buys 1,909 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $183.64 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $93.29 and a 1-year high of $186.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

