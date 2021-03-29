Robecosam AG Buys 2,107 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Workday by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,664,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Workday by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $249.66 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $282.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.35. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total value of $1,863,025.92. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,741 shares of company stock worth $85,032,385. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.22.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

