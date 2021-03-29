Robecosam AG Buys 4,770 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,207 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $136.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $89,825.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Insiders have sold a total of 50,284 shares of company stock worth $7,022,241 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

