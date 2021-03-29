Robecosam AG Buys 55,987 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Robecosam AG lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.18% of A. O. Smith worth $15,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,308,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,919,000 after buying an additional 254,238 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,083,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,055,000 after buying an additional 145,491 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,467,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,494,000 after purchasing an additional 37,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in A. O. Smith by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after purchasing an additional 84,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

AOS opened at $69.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $69.59.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

In related news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $593,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,706 shares of company stock worth $2,008,179 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

