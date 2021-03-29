Robecosam AG Has $1.89 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Robecosam AG raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,645 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 33.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger by 145.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after acquiring an additional 389,638 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in The Kroger by 1.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 127.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger stock opened at $37.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

In other The Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,933,591 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

