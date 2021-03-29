Robecosam AG Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,041 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in HP were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in HP by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,165,000 after buying an additional 647,277 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in HP by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,810,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in HP by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $15,192,000 after buying an additional 592,459 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in HP by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,197,141 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,438,000 after buying an additional 318,370 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $31.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.