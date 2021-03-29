Robecosam AG Has $9.33 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,538,000 after purchasing an additional 497,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 335,558 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,389,000 after purchasing an additional 115,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.09.

Charter Communications stock opened at $631.75 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $413.39 and a 1-year high of $681.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $619.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $629.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

