Robecosam AG Invests $6.01 Million in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 177,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,000. Robecosam AG owned 0.35% of Adtalem Global Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

In other news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden purchased 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,300.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $40.92 on Monday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.