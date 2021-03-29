Robecosam AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Robecosam AG decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 139,680 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $64.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.16. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.84.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.