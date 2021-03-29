Robecosam AG Makes New $13.87 Million Investment in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Robecosam AG bought a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 417,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $13,865,000. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.69% of Federal Signal as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Federal Signal by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,447,000 after acquiring an additional 194,325 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 61,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 46,966 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,741,000 after buying an additional 183,352 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $38.74 on Monday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $2,369,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

