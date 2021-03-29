Robecosam AG Makes New $3.09 Million Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Robecosam AG purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in State Street by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 9,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 30,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STT opened at $85.89 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

