Robecosam AG Purchases 10,867 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Robecosam AG lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $10,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,825 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 393.2% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,093 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 20,802 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,119 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $72,666,000 after purchasing an additional 133,753 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,235 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,507 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $102.70 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.75 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.