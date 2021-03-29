Robecosam AG Raises Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:HCA opened at $191.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.74 and a 12-month high of $194.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 18.29%.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,329.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,798.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.