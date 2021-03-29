Robecosam AG Sells 17,381 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Robecosam AG lowered its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,381 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 26,717 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $27.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $28.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

