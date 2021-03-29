Robecosam AG Sells 3,200 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Robecosam AG lowered its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1,539.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 210,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 197,766 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,878,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEAK. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $32.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

