Robert D. Cochran Sells 2,381 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $22,238.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,881.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:ATEN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.26. 539,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,748. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $712.22 million, a PE ratio of 73.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $62.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.