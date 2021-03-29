Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.63.
Several research firms recently commented on RHI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 25.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 9.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 261,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 38.97%.
About Robert Half International
Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.
