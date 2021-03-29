Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.63.

Several research firms recently commented on RHI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 25.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 9.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 261,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $77.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.