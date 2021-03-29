Robert J. Mylod, Jr. Sells 14,667 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $514,225.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at $17,350,212.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

VRM stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.02. 1,716,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,332. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Vroom by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599,391 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Vroom by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,319,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vroom by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,071,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,994 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

VRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.