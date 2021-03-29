Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Down 5.5%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.90 and last traded at $67.08. 43,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,903,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.97.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

Get Roblox alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

There is no company description available for Roblox Corp.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.