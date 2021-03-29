Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,450,000 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the February 28th total of 39,660,000 shares. Currently, 19.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of RKT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.99. 1,290,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,529,529. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $189,502,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $107,432,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $89,979,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,652,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

