Rocket Pool Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $145.07 million and $3.11 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for $14.11 or 0.00024579 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00048633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.91 or 0.00621649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00066885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025446 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

