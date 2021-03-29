ROOBEE Price Up 163.1% Over Last Week (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. ROOBEE has a market cap of $28.95 million and $3.31 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded 163.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011541 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.57 or 0.00484027 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000110 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,462,177,732 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

