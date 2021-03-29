Rope ($ROPE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19,172.00

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Rope has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rope token can currently be purchased for $61.12 or 0.00106023 BTC on major exchanges. Rope has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $19,172.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00059274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.13 or 0.00218806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $553.90 or 0.00960905 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00051006 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00078354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00029521 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Rope Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

