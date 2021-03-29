Roth Capital Raises Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target to $115.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on APPS. Maxim Group increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $75.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average of $52.96. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,900,000 after purchasing an additional 614,936 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Finally, David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

