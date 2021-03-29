Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) Shares Up 1.6%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.35. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rotork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

