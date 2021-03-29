Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

RY opened at $93.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $56.84 and a one year high of $94.37.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8576 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

