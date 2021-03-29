Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Short Interest Update

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RYFL remained flat at $$16.80 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02. Royal Financial has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

Get Royal Financial alerts:

About Royal Financial

Royal Financial, Inc, through its subsidiary Royal Savings Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers savings, NOW, non-interest bearing checking, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans, such as one-to-four family, multi-family, commercial mortgage, business, and home equity loans.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.