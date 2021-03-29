Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD opened at $105.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $86.27 and a 12-month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Royal Gold by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,509,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $65,488,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.