RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

RSNAY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.33. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17. RSA Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $9.54.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

