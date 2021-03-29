Rubic (RBC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.51 Million

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded up 23.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Rubic has a total market cap of $40.51 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubic token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rubic has traded 49.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00058946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00217591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.00 or 0.00939894 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00051264 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00078049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00029592 BTC.

About Rubic

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,400,000 tokens. The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange

Buying and Selling Rubic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

