Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $828,860.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupiah Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rupiah Token Token Profile

IDRT is a token. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,774,146,176 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

