Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,823 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.41% of Ryerson worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,812,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 37,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 179,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ryerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

In other news, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $124,125.00. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryerson stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,381. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $633.50 million, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.80. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

