Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

SABR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Sabre alerts:

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 95,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 257,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 171,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SABR stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $14.57. 113,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,679,551. Sabre has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.18.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabre will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.