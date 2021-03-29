Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 264 ($3.45) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

LON:SBRE traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 241.50 ($3.16). 510,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of £603.75 million and a PE ratio of 15.28. Sabre Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 312 ($4.08). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 254.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 257.29.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 20,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,399.20 ($64,540.37). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,751 shares of company stock worth $4,985,137.

Sabre Insurance Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

