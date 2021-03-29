SAFE DEAL Market Capitalization Hits $1.97 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $367,006.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $4.81 or 0.00008382 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00059305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00219278 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $553.26 or 0.00963517 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00051328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00078305 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00029487 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 435,772 coins and its circulating supply is 408,630 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

