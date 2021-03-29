Safe (SAFE) Trading 11.4% Lower This Week

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Safe has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $51,723.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000480 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002070 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 84.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

