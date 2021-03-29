salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,673 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 26,053 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 38.0% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total value of $1,114,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,994.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,730 shares of company stock valued at $14,404,373. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $208.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $192.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $130.04 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

