SALT Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $451,613.00 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. SALT has a market capitalization of $46.62 million and approximately $451,613.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 99% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00022603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00048643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.28 or 0.00627087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00067088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024836 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

SALT Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.